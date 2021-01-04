A meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Alexei Overchuk, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azertag reported.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Alexei Overchuk extended President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin's greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to the Russian President.

The sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations based on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia in various areas. They noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the economic relations have developed.

In this regard, the visit of co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on behalf of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev to Russia at the end of last year and the current visit of co-chair of the Commission on behalf of Russia Alexei Overchuk to Azerbaijan were described as a good indicative of this cooperation.

The sides discussed areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the fields of economy, energy, transport and agriculture in 2021, and expressed confidence that bilateral relations will continue to expand.

