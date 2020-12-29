By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on December 30. South-east wind will blow in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2°C and +3 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains,the temperature will be 0°C and -5 °C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on December 30, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

