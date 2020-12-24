By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national currency manat will be used in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Central Bank Elman Rustamov said during the parliament’s session on December 24.

The parliament discussed the state budget for 2021 on December 24.

“Azerbaijan gained a brilliant victory under the leadership of the supreme commander in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War for the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation and it will experience a new period of revival under the influence of this victory next year,” Rustamov said.

Rustamov described as unfounded rumors some media reports about devaluation of manat.

“There is no basis for the devaluation,” he stressed.

Additionally, Rustamov underlined that despite the coronavirus pandemic, macroeconomic stability in the country this year has been sustained, the strategic foreign exchange reserves of the country remained stable.

