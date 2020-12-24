By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather expected in Baku on December 25. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +4-6 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 767 mm Hg to 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. It will be snowy in the mountains and foothills. Foggy weather is expected at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -1°C and +3 °C at night, +5-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

Mild Khazri wind and humid weather are expected to be mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

