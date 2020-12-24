By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani National Security Service Head Ali Nagiyev has opened a new administrative office of the security agency's regional department in Shusa city liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 8, the service said in a statement posted on its official website.

Along with Nagiyev, members of the board of the agency, personnel of the Shusha regional department, high-ranking officers of other law-enforcement agencies and the garrison in the area attended the grand opening of the new administrative building on December 23. Lieutenant U.Baylarov, an officer of the State Security Service, who was forced by Armenian troops to leave Shusha with his family when he was three in 1992, raised the national flag in front of the building. Further, Azerbaijan's national anthem was played.

Speaking at a service meeting held jointly with members of the service’s board and the administration of the Shusha regional department, Nagiyev noted that under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, independent Azerbaijan is developing and strengthening.

"As a vivid example of this, our valiant Army liberated our lands from enemy occupation and wrote new glorious pages of Azerbaijan's centuries-old history and military success, as a result of the unshakable unity of the people and the state under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Ilham Aliyev] in the 44-day Patriotic War," he said.

Nagiyev noted Aliyev's close attention to the development of the law-enforcement agencies and described the commissioning of the Shusha regional department building as a clear indication of this care. He thanked Aliyev for high-level conditions, modern logistics and equipment created for employees to organize their services more efficiently and professionally in Shusha. At the meeting, the personnel of the Shusha regional department was assigned specific tasks, the security agency reported.

The participants familiarized themselves with the new administrative building of the Shusha regional department, renovated in a modern style, as another embodiment of the successful implementation of Azerbaijan's law-enforcement policy on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the working conditions of the employees.

Naghiyev once again congratulated the personnel of the regional department on this significant day and wished them success.

The head of the State Security Service also met servicemen serving in the Shusha garrison and handed over holiday gifts. Then, the participants watched the concert program organized by the Cultural Center of the State Security Service for the servicemen in the famous Jidir Plain for the first time in 30 years.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020 brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.