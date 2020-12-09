By Ayya Lmahamad

A working group on the families of martyrs and war veterans has been established under the State Social Protection Fund, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has reported.

The working group aims to study social situation of these families and provide operational support to ensure their rights. In particular, in order to determine the types of social payments to the families of martyrs, relevant documents are collected in the appropriate authorities and appointments are made.

The Chairman of the Fund Himalai Mamishov noted that the employees of the working group hold meetings with martyrs' families and war participants on their service areas. Initially, they study their social status, identify areas of social support they need and explain to them the rights granted in respect of social security.

It should be noted that in recent days, more than 500 member of martyrs’ families received pensions and allowances, and this process continues.

One of the social protection programs, that is the program to provide houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans expands every year. To date, the ministry has given about 7,000 cars and around 9,000 apartments and private houses to this category of citizens.

The ministry plans to provide 400 cars and a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

