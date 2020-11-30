Serwan A. Ismail, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Representatives sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"I would like to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan sincerely on the eve of the signing the peace agreement with Armenia. Undoubtedly, this historic peace agreement is an important milestone in prevailing justice in the region.

Together with millions of my people in my country, we salute your leadership with all other leaders who played a great role to make this peace agreement happen.

Meanwhile, we are looking forward to hearing about the implementation of the agreement for the good and the interest of both countries and all the people in the region," the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz