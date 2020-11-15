By Trend

The information released by some media about the recall of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation does not reflect the truth, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We remind that the appointment and recall of diplomatic representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan in foreign countries fall within the competence of the President of the country. Thus, all information disseminated in this regard should be based only on official sources," the ministry said.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation were established on April 4, 1992. In 1992, the Embassies of the two countries were established. Current Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation is Polad Bulbuloglu.

