By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has slammed Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda city that killed 21 civilians and injured 70 on October 28.

In an Instagram post on the same day, Aliyeva described the attack as inhuman cruelty.

“Such barbaric attacks show that the atrocities of Armenians have no limits.

Furthermore, each attack on civilian population of Azerbaijan proves the total moral degradation of insane military and political leadership of Armenia.

The aim of these attacks is clear: to frighten the Azerbaijani people and force our Army to give a retaliatory blow into the territory of Armenia to make possible the engagement of third parties into the conflict.

Hence, our enemy must know that nothing will oblige us to reverse from this right pathway. Each strike does nothing but makes us stronger and convinces us about the necessity of completion of the Sacred Mission of liberation of the occupied territories from Armenian aggressors,” the post reads.

She expressed her condolences to the families of the dead and wished the soonest recovery of the injured.

Furthermore, the First Vice-President called for unity.

“In these days when the Azerbaijani Army is pressing the enemy on battlefield, we should keep up our unity and be strongly united around our President.

Only being united into a staunch fist, we will obtain the triumphant justice because Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

The attack on Barda comes after the US-mediated humanitarian truce that became effective on October 26 at 8 a.m.

Ninety-one Azerbaijani civilians have been killed in Armenia’s attacks on civilians so far.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

