If Armenia continues to attack the Azerbaijani civilians, Azerbaijan will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its civilians, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

“Azerbaijan does not fire at the civilians and facilities in any case,” assistant to the president said. “However, defeated on the battlefield, Armenia is trying to take revenge through civilians.”

"If the Armenian side continues these attacks, we will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our civilians," Hajiyev said.

