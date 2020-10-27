By Trend

Azerbaijan’s main goal is to put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and restore the country’s territorial integrity, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with National Defense magazine, Trend reports on Oct. 27.

"Armenia seized these territories and refuses to withdraw its troops from these territories,” the minister added. “We have been holding the talks on the peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE since 1992, that is, 28 years, and have always emphasized our adherence to this format.”

“Unfortunately, up till now we have not seen any constructive approach from the Armenian side,” Bayramov said. “Armenia rejected the UN Security Council’s resolutions, decisions of the OSCE and other organizations. The Armenian leadership dragged out the negotiation process by hook or by crook, abandoning the agreements already reached at the negotiating table and arranging regular armed provocations in the conflict zone. Such affairs could not last forever.”

“I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against Armenia,” the minister said. “We do not violate the borders, we do not conduct military operations against it. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces operate exclusively on the Azerbaijani territory within the internationally recognized borders of our country. Our actions are based on Article 51 of the UN Charter on the right to self-defense, on the fundamental norms and principles of international law.”

“I will reiterate again that the main principle, the main goal of the Azerbaijani side is to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as envisaged by the UN Security Council’s resolutions and OSCE’s decisions,” the minister said. “If the Armenian leadership really wants peace, then let it begin to withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories."

---

