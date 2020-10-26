By Trend

It is not worth using the peacekeeping efforts of third states in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, this conflict should be resolved exclusively between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" Guram Markhulia told Trend.

According to the expert, if Armenia is given a head start, it will begin to claim the lands of Georgia.

“Armenians have the same attitude to Javakheti as a polar bear sheepskin coat to the inhabitants of equatorial Africa. Besides, what does Javakhk mean? This historical territory of Georgia is called Javakheti, not Javakhk,” Markhulia said.

The professor noted that in recent days Armenia, due to various provocations, has been striving to present Azerbaijan as an aggressor.

“The Armenian side is trying to bomb cities that have nothing to do with the occupied territories. We already see that Armenia is in crisis and therefore its leadership is constantly striving to involve Russia and some other countries in the conflict, asking them for help,” Marhulia said.

