By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 20. Light fog and drizzle will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Mild north-west wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be +15-17 °C at night, +20-23 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +15-17 °C at night, +21-23 °Cin the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly dry in the regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some places, heavy showers in some places with fog at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +11-15 °C at night, +22-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

North-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 20. The wind speed will be 15-20 m / s, increasing to 23-28 m / s in some parts of the peninsula in the afternoon.

The weather is awaited to be unstable, with lightning and occasional rain in the northern and western regions on October 20-22. Heavy rains are expected in some places, and snow in the highlands. The west wind speed will rise from 15-20 m / s to 23-28 m / s in some areas.

The temperature will drop by 4-7 °C compared to the previous days. The rivers' water level may increase, with short-term floods and mudflows in some mountain rivers of the Greater Caucasus and Lankaran-Astara zone.

On October 20, the Khazri wind will intensify in the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz