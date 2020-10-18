By Trend

Armenia’s aggressive policy, terrorist essence and war crimes are obvious, retired Turkish general Yucel Karauz told Trend.

“On the one hand, Armenia is trying to create an image of the oppressed country, on the other hand, it oppresses the Azerbaijani civilians,” he said.

“However, the Azerbaijani people in no way succumb to Armenia’s provocations,” Karauz said.

He stressed that the Armenian Armed Forces, which had a shameful defeat on the battlefield, attacked the Azerbaijani civilians to take revenge.

"The attack on the civilians in Azerbaijan testifies to the barbarity and the fact that Armenia is guided by fascism,” the retired general said. “In fact, there is nothing new here. In the same way, the occupying country usurped the Azerbaijani lands. Presently, Armenia is using these inhuman actions to defend its occupation policy."

Karauz stressed that the shelling of the settlements in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Mingachevir, Goranboy, Aghjabedi, Naftalan cities and other settlements far from Nagorno-Karabakh region once again confirms that Armenia is governed by a criminal regime that does not recognize the law.

