The Armenian armed forces continue to commit criminal acts against Azerbaijani civilian population, which is a gross violation of a humanitarian announced on October 10, 2020, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The office said that at about 21:00 (GMT+4) on October 17, as a result of intensive missile and heavy artillery shelling from different directions by Armenian armed forces, a resident of the village of Makhryzly, Aghdam region, Ramil Hasanov (b. 1981), received various injuries as an artillery shell fell into the courtyard of his house. The house was badly damaged

Employees of the prosecutor's office are carrying out all necessary operational investigative actions in this regard.

