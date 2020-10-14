By Trend

Aryeh Tal, mayor of Israeli city Tirat Carmel appealed to the Head of the Executive Power of Azerbaijani Ganja city Niyazi Bayramov with letter of support, Trend reports on Oct.14.

"In these difficult days for the entire Azerbaijani people, I express our support in the fair struggle of Azerbaijan for the liberation of its lands, the illegal occupation of which 30 years ago caused the appearance of about a million refugees,” Tal said. “Throughout these years, the occupation of 20 percent of the territories has brought a lot of grief, blood and suffering to the Azerbaijani people. We, citizens of Israel, compassion with the Azerbaijani people. Losses among military personnel and civilians are a great tragedy.”

“It’s already many years that Israel and Azerbaijan have maintained strong friendship and strategic partnership relations, and hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens who come from Azerbaijan keep in mind the spiritual connection between our peoples,” he noted.

“We were informed about the recent barbaric missile attack on Ganja at night during the humanitarian truce. This is an utter cynicism and hypocrisy. I express my deep condolences to the families of those killed during the fighting and attacks on the civilian population, and I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded,” the mayor said. “I wish the Azerbaijani army a speedy Victory. In this difficult period, our hearts are with you!”

“In July 2015, we came to you to Mingachevir and will never forget our meeting, your warm hospitality and reception. In January 2018, we met in Tirat Carmel. We hope to meet again in the future to further strengthen the relationship between our cities," concluded Tal.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone. As a result, 10 civilians were killed, 35 injured, as well as more than 10 multi-storey buildings and over 100 different objects were damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

