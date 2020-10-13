By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 14.Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +12-15 °C at night, +21-24 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +4-9 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

