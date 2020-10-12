By Trend

The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire, declared at 12:00 (GMT+4) on October 10, as well as the norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, continue terror against civilian population of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"At about 17:00 (GMT+4) on October 11, the Armenian armed forces launched intense fire from heavy artillery at the area called the Harami steppe and at the Yukhari Giyameddinli village of the Agjabadi district. As a result of the explosions of cannon shells, the civil infrastructure was severely damage," said the press service.

At present, prosecutors are carrying out all possible operational investigative measures in combat conditions.

