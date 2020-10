By Trend

Editor in Chief of Azerbaijani Trend news agency Rufiz Hafizoglu gave an interview to CNN Türk TV channel on the topic of continuing tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.

During an interview, Hafizoglu noted that Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation on September 27 in response to Armenia's attacks on civilian objects.

Trend presents the interview:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz