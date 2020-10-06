By Trend

Iran wants Armenia to withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran for international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati told Iran's Kayhan newspaper.

The adviser noted Armenia must liberate internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan: "There are four UN Security Council resolutions in this regard."

The adviser added that UN member states must respect the resolutions of this organization.

According to Velayati, 1 million Azerbaijanis exiled by the occupation must return to their lands soon.

“Iran has many religious, historical, and cultural partnerships with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's rights and territorial integrity must be ensured,” he emphasized.

---

