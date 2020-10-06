Azerbaijan has liberated three villages and a number of strategic heights in Jabrayil region, President Aliyev said in his Twitter account yesterday.

“The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions. The successful operation of our heroic army continues. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the president twitted on October 5.

On October 3, Aliyev announced the liberation of seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions as well as the liberation of strategically-important Sugovushan village.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Army liberated seven villages in Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

Azerbaijan launched counter-attack operations along the line of contact following Armenian attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27. Armenian attacks have killed 17 Azerbaijani civilians, including three children, and injured dozens of others.

