By Trend

Under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army, successfully executing military orders, liberates the Azerbaijani lands, which have been under occupation for many years, restores the country's territorial integrity, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev said, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani army is inflicting crushing blows on the Armenian Armed Forces, achieving positive results every day. Of course, these glorious historical moments bring great joy and bring closer the day of restoration of the country's territorial integrity. But still, the Azerbaijani population shouldn’t forget that martial law and a quarantine regime are in force. To ensure the safety of our citizens, we ask everyone to strictly follow the established rules. Let's demonstrate endurance, victory is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” said the president’s assistant.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz