French President Emmanuel Macron understands perfectly well that such a sensitive topic as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for the Armenian diaspora in France, which may include Macron’s potential voters, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian expert Andrey Ivanov told Trend.

Ivanov noted that France has a very strong and vast Armenian diaspora, and Macron is quite a pragmatic politician.

"He understands that the topic of Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely sensitive for the Armenians of France, who can also be his potential voters. He does not think about international law, but only about the possibility of re-election. At the same time, he realizes that if he doesn’t support the Armenians, the local diaspora just will not vote for him, and could also do something that won’t benefit him,” Ivanov said.

Ivanov also stressed that given all this, it is now difficult to talk about the participation of France in OSCE Minsk Group.

"But let's recognize the situation for what it is: France has not been influencing the Nagorno Karabakh settlement for a long time now. And currently all the more so when military force decides everything," Ivanov said.

