Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu, speaking on air of the famous French France 24 TV channel, which also broadcasts in Arabic, told the audience about the latest events taking place around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

Hafizoglu noted that despite the fact that in 1994 a ceasefire agreement was signed, and Armenia has been constantly violating this agreement.

“After the recent events in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the president of Azerbaijan issued the last warning to the leadership of Armenia. However, despite this, in the morning of September 27, the Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale attack on Azerbaijani positions, targeting civilians as well. Azerbaijan, in response, launched a counter-offensive operation on its own territory,” the chief editor said.

He added that the world community, unfortunately, is poorly informed about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Representatives of the Armenian community in many countries use their strength and capabilities to misinform readers. The fact is that Azerbaijan is fighting on its land against the invaders, the hostilities are taking place exclusively on the territory of Azerbaijan and the Armenian authorities are guilty of everything that is happening,” said the chief editor.

Hafizoglu also said that various military groups from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon are intensively being deployed to Armenia.

Armenian communities are sending armed militants to the conflict zone to take part in military fighting against Azerbaijan, the chief editor added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

