By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the president's website said on September 25.

The story will be updated.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz