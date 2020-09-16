https://mod.gov.az/en/news/defense-minister-the-azerbaijan-army-is-ready-to-fulfill-its-sacred-duty-to-liberate-our-lands-32202.html

By Akbar Mammadov

Every serviceman, from soldier to general, is ready to fulfil his sacred duty to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The remark was made by Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at a meeting with deputy commanders of army corps, formations, and individual military units, as well as deputy chiefs of special military educational institutions for ideological work and moral-psychological support in the Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces, the ministry said on September 16.

"Recalling the firm confidence of the Azerbaijani people in our Army, the minister said that every serviceman, from soldier to general, is ready to fulfil his sacred duty to liberate the occupied territories," the ministry noted.

Referring to the current situation at the front, the defence ministry has instructed to maintain a high level of combat readiness and vigilance of military personnel. Hasanov also ordered to immediately and strongly suppress possible large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces in various directions.

The minister also spoke about activities for combat training in the Army, providing and equipping units, as well as increasing combat capabilities.

Thus, Hasanov has given specific instructions to officials in regard to the further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support of military personnel for the planned educational work and maintaining constant readiness of troops to fulfil combat missions.

In addition, the minister analyzed the activities on combat training and moral- psychological support over the past period of the current year. Noting that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to army development, Hasanov brought to the attention of the meeting participants the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the Army.

During the meeting, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the Shahids (martyrs) who died for the territorial integrity of our country was honoured with observing a minute of silence.

It should be noted that Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district, was the epicenter of Armenia’s cross-border provocation recently. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Since 16 July, eight UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units, have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On August 23 at around 6:00 am, Azerbaijan thwarted a provocation attempt by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Goranboy region of Azerbaijan. As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken as prisoner.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

