Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of the Knowledge Day in a post on her official Instagram page on September 15.

“Dear pupils and students, I congratulate you on the beginning of a new school year. I hope you would spare no efforts to achieve high results and get excellent grades, to become a knowledgeable, educated person and a worthy citizen of Azerbaijan. I wish each of you robust health, cheerfulness, intelligence, perseverance, and keenness to learn. Happy Knowledge Day!” the post reads.

