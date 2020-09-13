A number of the restrictions remain in force in order to preserve special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan till September 30, Azernews reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The restrictions include entry and exit to/from the territory of the country by vehicles and planes, except for cargo transportation. passenger transportation by vehicles and planes between cities and districts of the country, reception of citizens (groups or individuals) in the state structures, excluding ASAN and DOST Service Centers, organization and rendering of religious ritual services, as well as funeral ceremonies in halls, tents and other indoor facilities.

Holding of all public events, including cultural and sports events, excluding outdoor sports competitions without the participation of spectators, services related to organizing of events, including birthdays, weddings, engagement ceremonies and similar events at the client's house or in other places, gathering in public places, as well as on streets, boulevards, parks and other places in groups consisting of more than 10 people (excluding close relatives, that is, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, children, brothers, sisters) also remain forbidden.

In addition, work of recreation and entertainment centers, including entertainment centers for children (including those located on the territory of boulevards and parks), activity of cinemas, theaters, gyms and other cultural facilities, excluding museums and exhibition halls, activity of entertainment centers, cinemas and catering facilities at big shopping centers, use of hookah in public catering facilities, visiting of a patient being treated in a medical institution by relatives, sports and health-improving services, excluding medical services in this sphere as well as massage and bath services are also in the list.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz