By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s national postal stamp agency (Azermarka) has issued a postage stamp timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

The main purpose of the stamp is to promote Azerbaijan's contribution to the victory over fascism in 1941-1945 among both local and foreign philatelists.

It depicts the arm of a pinch machine used in oil production - balance wheel which destroys the helmet of a Wehrmacht soldier. There are also oil towers in the background, highlighted the role of Azerbaijani oil workers in victory over fascism.

The stamp created by the chief artist of Azermarka Vugar Eyyubov was printed by Bobruisk Integrated Printing House with a circulation of 10,000 copies.

Notably, Azermarka LLC has previously issued stamps timed to National Press Day. The stamp depicted a sower scattering seeds on arable land. There was also a quote which belongs to prominent publicist Hasan bey Zardabi, who laid the foundation of National Press.

Founded in 1992, Azermarka LLC operates under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azermarka LLC mainly focuses on issuance of the postage stamps, stamped envelopes, postcards. In addition, the company produces blocks, small sheets, booklets, and other products that are the objects of philatelists' collection.

