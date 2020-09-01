By Akbar Mammadov

The President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Mohammad-Bande, has thanked Azerbaijan for the initiative to hold a special UN session on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

During the special meeting of UN dedicated to the organization of the session held on August 31, Mohammad-Bande said that the proposal to hold a special session of the General Assembly on the issue of pandemics is a reliable basis for mobilizing international efforts to combat this threat.

“We are grateful to Azerbaijan for initiating this important special session as chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement,” Mohammad-Bande added.

The president of the UN General Assembly also said that the organizers of the session have already submitted a draft document to be adopted based on the results of the event.

“We believe that the special session will allow world leaders to pay more attention to the consequences of their actions in response to the pandemic.”

He emphasized that this session will further strengthen the role of the General Assembly as a global platform to respond to the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as its impact on people's lives."

It should be noted that the special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against the pandemic officially began on July 10, but it took some time for countries to agree on the aspects of holding this session online.

On August 31, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance to more than 30 countries over COVID-19

