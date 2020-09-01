By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s export amounted to $9.1 billion during the first seven months of 2020, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its "Export Review" of August.

According to the report, export of non-oil sector amounted to $1.3 million, with a decline by 8.6 percent or $98 million, compared to the same period of 2019 due to COVID-19.

During the reporting period, non-oil goods worth $418.6 million were exported to Russia, $205 million to Turkey, $107.6 million to Switzerland, $84.2 million to Georgia and $31.7 to China.

Compared to the same period of 2019, non-oil exports to Russia increased by 5.7 percent, to Switzerland by 21.9 percent and to China by 60.9 percent.

In the list of non-oil exports, tomatoes ranked first with $166.5 million, followed by gold, with $96.5 million, and cotton products, with $70.6 million.

Likewise, during the first seven months of the year, exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to $359.6 million, cotton fiber to $71.6 million, aluminum and its products to $51.3 million, chemical products to $46.5 million, ferrous metals and its products to $27.4 million, cotton yarn to $10.6 million, alcoholic and soft drinks to $7.3 million, sugar to $9.3 million, vegetable oil to $13.7 million and tea to $5.5 million.

Earlier it was reported that exports in the non-oil sector amounted to $123 million in July 2020. Top five countries in terms of export were Russia with $48.3 million, Turkey with 27.8 million, Switzerland with $11.5 million, Georgia with $7.5 million and China with $3.4 million. In addition, the largest amount of exports accounted for cherries with $16.4 million, followed by cotton products with $12.1 million, and for the third place gold with $10.7 million.

Furthermore, Export Review provides information on the export of services.

Thus, during the reporting period, Azercosmos OJSC exported services worth $28.1 million to 27 countries, which is by 10.2 percent more than in the same period of 2019. In addition, the company’s income from service exports made up 90 percent of its total income.

Additionally, the volume of transactions carried out by foreigners on bank cards in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 23 million ($13.5M).

The "Export Review" also provided information on export orders received by the “Azexport.az” portal in January-July 2020. Thus, during the reporting period, the portal received exports orders in the amount of $374.5 million, which is an increase by 8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, the value of non-oil exports through the “Single Window” Export Support Center amounted to $19.5 million in August 2020. In addition, during the first eight months of the years, the “Single Window” Export Support Center issued relevant export certificates to hundreds of entrepreneurs, resulting in non-oil exports worth $312.8 million.

It should be noted that the purpose of "Export Review" is to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.

---

