Petr Glybochko, Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, academician of Russian Academy of Sciences, professor sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please allow me to wish you a happy birthday on behalf of the I. M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and on my own behalf.

As an outstanding statesperson and a public figure, you tirelessly work for the well-being of your people and make a tremendous contribution to the development of healthcare, science and culture. We are grateful to you for the strength and energy that you have given to international innovative projects in medical education, including the Baku Branch of the Sechenov University.

I would like to wish you all the best, well-being, prosperity, energy for new achievements, good health and happiness," the letter said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz