President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inaugurated new projects in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported on August 26.

They attended the inauguration of the seven-storeyed dormitory in Buzovna settlement in Khazar district. The dormitory consists of 99 apartments.

Afterwards, the President and the First Lady inaugurated a new general education school No.216, opened in Gala settlement. They also attended the opening ceremony of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani settlement in the same district.

The story will be updated.

