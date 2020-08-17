A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 15 August.

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev says joint drills with Turkey reflect unity, fraternity; Ancient pottery wheel found in Jalilabad; President Aliyev voices concerns over military cargo delivery to Armenia in phone call to Putin; FM: Baku’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unwavering and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.