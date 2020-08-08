By Trend

Reopening of cafes and restaurants in outdoor areas in Azerbaijan next week is being discussed, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on August 8.

According to the assistant to president, the issue of resumption of the movement between the districts at subsequent stages is also under consideration.

He noted that decisions on this issue have not yet been made, but this is one of the steps that the Operational Headquarters will take further.

"If we succeed in maintaining epidemiological control, we will be able to agree to these quarantine softenings. The possibility of taking all these steps depends on us ourselves," Movsumov said.

---

