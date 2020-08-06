By Akbar Mammadov

The agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on mutual visa exemption will come into force on August 13, the State Migration Service said on August 6.

According to the agreement, citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey are exempted from visa requirements for 90 (ninety) days for entry, transit, departure and temporary stay.

Furthermore, persons wishing to stay in the relevant country for more than 90 (ninety) days must apply in advance for a temporary residence permit. Passports of citizens of both countries must be valid for at least 6 (six) months from the date of entry into the territory of the country.

The State Migration Service noted that citizens of both countries must follow the rules and procedures arising from national legislation. Based on the agreement, Turkish citizens temporarily staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must be registered at their place of residence.

However, visa exemption does not entitle citizens of both countries to work or engage in any vocational activity.

“Turkish citizens wishing to engage in paid employment in Azerbaijan must obtain a work permit from their employer in accordance with existing regulations, except in cases where a work permit is not required,” said the State Migration Service.

It should be noted that the agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on mutual visa exemption was signed in Baku, on 25 February 2020.

