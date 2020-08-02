By Trend

On Wednesday, August 5, “Azerbaijan Airlines” will operate a special charter flight on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route.

Tickets for the Baku-Moscow flight can only be purchased by persons who have received permission to fly from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Aside from the citizens of Azerbaijan, the following persons in the list below are allowed on the Moscow-Baku flights:

• Foreigner citizens with diplomatic and service passports;

• Foreign citizens, one of whose parents, spouse, child, or brother/sister is a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

• Foreign citizens who have a work permit in Azerbaijan;

• Foreign citizens with a temporary or permanent residence permit in Azerbaijan;

Tickets can be purchased from the official agents of the Airline. The list of agencies having the official right to sell AZAL tickets on the territory of Azerbaijan is available at https://www.azal.az/en/article/31082015 .

The list of Baku laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/information/covid-clinics

The COVID-19 test in Moscow can be passed in public and private clinics, as well as in laboratories - certificate of PCR test being a prerequisite for admitting a passenger to the flight. In particular, the COVID-19 test can be passed at the following clinics:

• FSBI "National Medical Research Center for Therapy of Preventive Medicine” under the Ministry of Health;

• FSBI “National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases” under the Ministry of Health;

• FBSI "Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor";

• Federal State Budgetary Institution of Science "Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after II Mechnikov" of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

• Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution "Central Scientific Research Institute of Tuberculosis" of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

• "Medicine” JSC;

• INVITRO Independent laboratory LLC;

• National Agency of Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacy (NAKFF) LLC;

• Laboratory and Diagnostic Center LLC;

• Scientific Medical Center of Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics Citilab LLC

In all cases, the certificate must be received within 48 hours prior to the scheduled flight departure.

According to the established rules during a pandemic, only women's carry-on bags, men's briefcases, or laptop bags with the dimensions not exceeding 30x35x10 cm (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) are allowed as carry-on luggage. Other baggage including paper and plastic bags must be checked to be transported in the cargo hold of aircraft. Purchases made at Duty Free stores are also not allowed on board an aircraft.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights to Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks. For this, during the flight they need to fill out a declaration indicating the address of residence at which they can self-insolate. 8103 SMS permissions will not apply to these individuals.

As previously reported, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airport of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. "Azerbaijan Airlines" prepared a video instruction available at: https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U