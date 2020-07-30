By Ayya Lmahamad

Intensive gardens for another 250 low income families will be built in the country in 2020, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported on July 29.

Gardens will be built within the “Social Gardens” project jointly implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s Regional Development Public Association.

The project implemented to support the self-employment program covers 16 regions - Astara, Balakan, Ismailli, Lankaran, Oguz, Gabala, Guba, Gusar, Shabran, Shamakhi, Sheki, Shamkir, Siyazan, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, and Zagatala.

Those who own agricultural land in these areas and have no other jobs may apply to the relevant territorial employment office for registration. The assessment of the candidates participating in the project will be based on their meeting the criteria of poverty and suitability of the land for horticulture.

Thus, based on the applications received, 250 low-income families will be selected and their plots will be monitored first. Once the needs have been identified, intensive horticulture will be established in these areas.

