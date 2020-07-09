By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani startups ranked third among promising projects of a top accelerator in Silicon Valley, U.S.

Azerbaijan was represented by ABC Planet and Vriendly startups, participating in competition among 150 teams from different countries.

Startups, which passed through several stages, became graduates of an online program run by Draper University with impressive results.

Vriendly startup, represented by co- founder and CEO Ulvi Hasanli, was included in the list of 25 best teams.

ABC Planet startup, represented by co-founder and CEO Jamila Islamova was included in the TOP 3 list of the most influential and promising startups and had opportunity to receive investments with the support of Draper University. Moreover, several reputable U.S. venture capital funds have already expressed a desire to invest in the startups.

Additionally, ABC Planet is one of five startups that completed the Barama’s pre- acceleration program at the Agency of Innovations this year.

Currently, ABC Planet and Vriendly startups continue to receive intensive mentoring support, which provides an individual approach to the development of startups on a solid basis.

As the agency noted, currently there are two programs on the platform that provide the startups with sustainable development, provide them with professional business and technical support through mentors from around the world, and also provide access to financial markets.

Thus, through collaborative support and training from the Innovation Agency and Scaleink platform, ABC Planet and Vriendly were the first Azerbaijani graduates of the Draper University in Silicon Valley.

