By Akbar Mammadov

At the initiative of the President of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting via video conference, the presidential website reported on July 2.

The story will be updated.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz