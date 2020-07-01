By Akbar Mammadov

Registration for “AquaHack”, the first virtual hackathon conducted by the Azerbaijani’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has ended, the UNDP reported on June 30.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the UNDP, in partnership with ‘Hackathon Azerbaijan’ launched Azerbaijan’s first-ever virtual water-themed hackathon to find technological solutions to existing water challenges and help raise public awareness of the vital importance of water on June 10.

The purpose of the hackathon competition is to bring together innovators, programmers and hackers to offer new solutions to the questions in the form of programs and tools.

Thus, the registration for the “Aquahack” competition ended on June 25. The applications were submitted on the link “aquahack.hackathon.az” both individually and as a team.

It was noted that 68 teams registered to participate in the competition, and overall, 328 applications were received to participate in the competition. In more details, 61 teams with 207 members were admitted to the selection stage. Then, 49 teams, including 180 participants who met the requirements of the competition, won the right to participate in the competition.

After the application process, a series of webinars will be organized to familiarize participants with specific issues and topics. All ideas and proposals will be evaluated by an expert jury.

A total of three prizes will be awarded: 5,000 AZN for first place, 3,000 AZN for second place, and 2,000 AZN for third place.

