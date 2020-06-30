By Ayya Lmahamad

Georgia repatriated over 100 its citizens from Azerbaijan through «Sınıq körpü» border checkpoint, local media reported on June 29.

According to the information, three buses left with Georgian citizens from Baku on June 29.

All repatriated citizens will be placed under quarantine in Georgia.

It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

