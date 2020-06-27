By Ayya Lmahamad

Poland has sent humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus infection, Embassy of Poland reported in its official Facebook page.

"This is a continuation of the action of solidarity with our partners in the member countries of the "Eastern Partnership". As part of the campaign Poland sends medical protective means and disinfectants worth about PLN 87,000 ($21.890) to Azerbaijan," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Jablonski said.

He noted that the sending of humanitarian aid was supported by the Material Reserves Agency, the Health Ministry, the International Solidarity Fund and the Ministry of National Defence.

It should be noted that earlier, on June 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

