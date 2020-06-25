By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has passed a law that imposes fines for the violation of the state language norms in media.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant law on June 23.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a Law on the amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses. According to this law, a new article “Article 533-1” has been added to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan. This new article considers violations of the norms of the state language in the mass media and advertising media.

The introduced fines range from AZN 100 to AZN 1,000. Thus, individuals will be fined from AZN 100 to AZN 200, officials from AZN 300 to AZN 400, legal entities from AZN 500 to AZN 1000 for violation of the state language norms in the media and advertising media.

