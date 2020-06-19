By Trend

Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President Anar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli, and medical expert of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Rashad Mahmudov, met with a group of media representatives to discuss media’s role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports.

Anar Alakbarov said that the media plays an important role in the fight against COVID-19, particularly in education of people.

The assistant to the president noted that, despite all predicted difficulties during the pandemic outbreak, the protection of citizens became one of the priorities for the head of state, and the government’s activity strategy in this epidemiological situation was built on that basis.

Therefore, the clinics of the country were provided with all modern equipment for effective treatment and diagnosis of coronavirus, Alakbarov said.

Along with this, by the instruction and under the special attention of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s citizens living and studying abroad were brought back home via special flights, Alakbarov said.

The official added that thanks to the head of state’s strategy, it has become possible to take control of the disease, and currently necessary work continues under this strategy.

Stressing the importance of mobilizing not only the state, but also citizens in fighting the pandemic, Alakbarov noted that citizens should now be more careful in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the disease and observe the rules of behavior introduced by the Operational Headquarters.

Every citizen should be interested in observing the rules of behavior in public places, public transport and crowded places, the president’s assistant said.

Alakbarov added that social distancing should also be observed in the mentioned places.

Relevant authorities have also been instructed to strengthen control over the wearing of face masks, said Alakbarov.

During the meeting, Alakbarov made notes on the views of the media related to fighting COVID-19, emphasizing that they’re important for the country establishing the right strategy on the pandemic.

Touching upon the importance of cooperation between the media and government agencies, Alakbarov added that this issue is always in the spotlight and work in this direction will continue.

In turn, Ramin Bayramli answered the media’s questions, and listed the success levels achieved by the Azerbaijani public health service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bayramli emphasized that the achievements of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in preparing the health care system in Azerbaijan to combat this disease are invaluable.

In turn, Rashad Mahmudov, emphasized the need to use medical masks in public and closed places.

“In the fight against a pandemic, every citizen, first of all, should go all out for his health, the health of his family and a healthy future," noted Mahmudov.

