By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan can play a critical role in the implementation of the EU strategy and is ready to assume this role, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the online meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) held on June 11.

Mammadyarov made this remarks while commenting on the significance of the transport-logistics system of Azerbaijan.

“On the Eastern coast of Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan holds intensive dialogue with Turkmenistan and Afghanistan for the materialization of the Lapis-Lazuli transport corridor. My country can play a critical role in the implementation of the EU strategy and we are ready to assume this role. We do hope that extension of our strategic cooperation in the field of energy to the field of transport-logistics will be an important contribution to the strengthening of EU-Azerbaijan partnership.”

Mammadyarov pointed out that Azerbaijan’s transport-logistics system has a significance increasingly recognized for its importance. In this regard, he said that Azerbaijan is holding works on EaP and Central Asia flanks.

“Together with other EaP countries within GUAM, we are working to develop a transport corridor which will provide an alternative route to Central Asia and beyond. We collaborate with the Central Asian countries also within the OSCE project “Promoting green ports and connectivity in the Caspian Sea region” and welcome the EU’s support to it”, the minister added.

Regarding the energy sector, Mammadyarov said that the Southern Gas Corridor is nearing completion, and this project will be the most tangible result of the strengthened links in the Eastern Partnership. “We appreciate the responsible behaviour of our partners in TAP in supporting the COVID fight of affected local communities and ensuring timely execution of the project”, he added.

Furthermore, the minister, touching upon the bilateral cooperation in the framework of the EU Joint Communication, emphasized that the tailor-made approach is a very policy which Azerbaijan seeks in its relations with the EU.

“It is a partnership based on equality and mutual respect. The success of the negotiations on a new bilateral agreement will depend on the flexibility of negotiating sides to find mutually acceptable solutions to the remaining issues”, said Mammadyarov.

Noting that Azerbaijan welcomes the EU’s support for resilient institutions, rule of law and fight against corruption through enhancing security dialogues with partner countries, the minister said: “After the successful 2nd meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue held in Baku last December we look forward to continued fruitful exchanges on emerging regional and international security threats”.

“We believe that future EU-Azerbaijan cooperation will also contribute to the realization of the national development priorities”, Mammadyarov said.

The minister said that Azerbaijan continues to pursue the strategic development agenda aimed at accelerating economic diversification, fostering inclusive growth and supporting post-COVID economic recovery.

