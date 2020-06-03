By Laman Ismayilova

Caucasus's largest shopping center welcomes its first visitors.

With a total area of 120 thousand square meters, Deniz Mall in Baku opened its doors on June 1.

A special quarantine regime must be observed at the entrance to the shopping center in connection with coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re glad to inform you that Deniz Mall starts its activity from 1 June. We ask you to observe a special quarantine regime amid COVID-19 pandemic in the shopping center: keep a distance from people and use masks. Notably, cinema theater, entertainment centers and all catering facilities located in the shopping center will not function for some time in accordance with the decision of the Operation Headquarters under the Cabinet Ministers," the message said.

Located on the Caspian seashore, Deniz Mall offers a wide range of entertainment, leisure and dining destination over five floors. The Mall is expected to be Azerbaijan's premier entertainment venue.

Designed by Tim Carran - Director of the design company Chapman Taylor. The project was planned back in 2007, but it was suspended for several years and resumed in 2014.

