By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population plans to open vocational education centers in Guba, Barda and Sheki regions, the ministry’s press service reported on May 31.

The aim is to create modern infrastructure for the organization of training courses for the unemployed and job seekers in these regions, in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

These centers will provide training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills.

Citizens who have successfully completed the training will be issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

One of the active employment measures organized by the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection is the involvement of job seekers and unemployed citizens in vocational training and further education courses in professions that meet the requirements of the labor market.

Currently, the ministry's professional education centers are functioning in Baku, Goychay and Ganja, which help residetns acquire new professions not only in the region or city where they are located, but also for job seekers and unemployed citizens from neighboring regions.

