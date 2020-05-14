By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 15. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will be followed by northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-15 °C at night, +19-22 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +13-15 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country`s regions. However, lightning, occasional rain, and hail are predicted in some areas in the daytime. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +4 -9 °C at night, +14-19 °C in the daytime.

