By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

A court in Baku arrested former head of Executive Authorities of Bilasuvar District on embezzlement, abuse of power and bribery charges on April 30.

Sabail District Court chose preventive measures against Mahir Guliyev in the form of arrest for a period of four months.

Mahir Guliyev was dismissed from the post of head of the Bilasuvar district Executive Power upon presidential decree on the same day.

In the meantime, the State Security Service reported that it revealed documents related to Guliyev’s case and other material evidence during a special operation carried out on April 29.

In a statement published in its official website on May 1, the State Security Service said that Mahir Guliyev, with the help of his deputy Khanlar Mammadov, embezzled funds allocated for people needing social assistance due to the quarantine regime, as well as other funds at the disposal of the Executive Authorities, under the pretext of allocating social assistance.

In addition, Mahir Guliyev took bribes under various pretexts from officials of local executive authorities and other government agencies, as well as from individuals engaged in individual entrepreneurial activities in the district.

Furthermore, the State Security Service established that Guliyev embezzled salaries transferred to the cards of the unemployed and low-income citizens involved in community service. He also embezzled funds allocated for repair and construction, landscaping works in the district, and repeatedly asked for bribes on the basis of documentation and purposes, the statement reads.

Mahir Guliyev was prosecuted under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for abuse of office, repeated bribery and embezzlement, and was remanded in custody by a court decision.

